Traders Purchase Large Volume of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 660,654 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 521,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $831.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

