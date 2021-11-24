Traders Purchase Large Volume of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 521,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $831.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.41.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
