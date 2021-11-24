Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $54.13

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

DTM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 326,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

