Analysts Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 1,102,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after buying an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

