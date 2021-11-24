Creditcoin Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $4.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00004138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,754.57 or 0.98609230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.19 or 0.00526785 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

