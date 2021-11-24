$381.74 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report sales of $381.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.30 million and the highest is $383.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 97,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,417. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,836,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

