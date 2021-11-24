Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,336,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

