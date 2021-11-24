Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. 66,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

