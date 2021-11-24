Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,058,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

