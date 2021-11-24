Vai (VAI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $438,502.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Vai has a market cap of $110.92 million and approximately $438,502.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 121,335,860 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

