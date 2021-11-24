Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AMC Networks by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AMC Networks by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 409,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.