Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 752.08.

About Engagement Labs (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

