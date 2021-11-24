Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

OXY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,477,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

