Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Declares $2.20 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 2.1995 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of GTMEY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. Globe Telecom has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

