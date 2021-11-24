Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($1.07). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 122,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

