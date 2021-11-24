Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($1.07). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 122,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.