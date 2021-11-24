$0.10 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

NASDAQ BL traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 441,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,711 shares of company stock valued at $36,719,943. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.