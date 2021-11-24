Open Platform Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $95,428.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00245618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

