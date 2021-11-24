NFTify (N1) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,339.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $39,339.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00087651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.32 or 0.07384294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.66 or 0.99773388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

