$0.91 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 125,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $63.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 192.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Ichor by 99.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

