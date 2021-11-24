JustBet Market Capitalization Achieves $614,969.28 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. JustBet has a market cap of $614,969.28 and $2,932.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.77 or 0.07407349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.83 or 1.00174174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

