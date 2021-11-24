Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.40 million and the highest is $32.58 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 176,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34. Iteris has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

