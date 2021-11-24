Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.54 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

