Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Home Depot by 16.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $406.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.