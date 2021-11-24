-$0.48 EPS Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 693,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,276. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.