$280.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report $280.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $284.70 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

