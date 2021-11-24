SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $193.87

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.87 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69), with a volume of 208,344 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £189.16 million and a P/E ratio of 43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.70.

Get SDI Group alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total value of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.