Polkalokr Achieves Market Cap of $3.57 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $352,495.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.77 or 0.07407349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.83 or 1.00174174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,218,830 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.