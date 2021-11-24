SkinCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,526.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $32,526.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

