Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $492.15

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 492.15 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.61). Restore shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58), with a volume of 79,658 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RST. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 453.11. The company has a market capitalization of £686.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

