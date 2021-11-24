Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.15

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and traded as low as $24.02. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 45,154 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $841.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.