Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.81. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 89,474 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

