TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.33

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 119769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUIFY. AlphaValue cut shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

