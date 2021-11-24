Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,192. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $470.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

