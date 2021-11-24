Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 1,760,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,233. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

