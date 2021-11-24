$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 293,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

