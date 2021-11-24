bZx Protocol One Day Volume Hits $43.36 Million (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, bZx Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a total market cap of $101.05 million and approximately $43.36 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00247581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,333,344 coins. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

