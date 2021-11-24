Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $141.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

