Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CAO Kristy Ramundi Sells 4,160 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALKT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 421,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

