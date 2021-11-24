$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 112,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,365. The stock has a market cap of $872.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.87. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

