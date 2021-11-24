Analysts Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

DH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

DH traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 582,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

