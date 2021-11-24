Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.96

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and traded as high as $54.44. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 2,715,686 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $307,000.

