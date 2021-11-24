Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.91

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.91 and traded as low as $12.70. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Tiger Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

