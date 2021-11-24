Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.61

Record plc (LON:REC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.61 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Record shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 116,238 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of £169.20 million and a P/E ratio of 31.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

In other Record news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

