Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.45 Million

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $393.15 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,610.51 or 0.99019314 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051851 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004166 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004792 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00041862 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004512 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000165 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00526839 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.