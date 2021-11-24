Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.45 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $393.15 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,610.51 or 0.99019314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00041862 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00526839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.