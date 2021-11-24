Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $62.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

JNCE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 269,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

