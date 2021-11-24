TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 45,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,354. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

