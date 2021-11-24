$1.22 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,655. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $452.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,421,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

