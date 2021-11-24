ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of ESSA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,002. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

