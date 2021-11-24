NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NVDA opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.02. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

