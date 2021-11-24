AVT (AVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,262.00

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One AVT coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AVT has traded down 5% against the US dollar. AVT has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00087292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AVT Profile

AVT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

