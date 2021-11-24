Stolper Co Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stolper Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.46. 53,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,469. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $419.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

